Navy and Air Force Launch Joint Search Operation After Fishing Boat Capsizes Off Negombo Coast

A joint search and rescue operation involving the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force is currently underway following the capsizing of a fishing boat off the coast of Negombo, with one person confirmed dead and two others still missing at sea.

Vessel Capsizes in Negombo Waters

The incident, which has triggered an urgent multi-agency maritime response, has raised fresh concerns over the safety of fishing crews operating in Sri Lankan coastal waters. Authorities have mobilised both naval vessels and air force assets to scour the area in a bid to locate the two individuals who remain unaccounted for.

Search and Rescue Efforts Intensify

The Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force are coordinating their efforts as part of the ongoing rescue mission. The deployment of aerial support alongside naval units reflects the urgency with which authorities are treating the situation, as time remains critical in open-water survival scenarios.

One person has been confirmed dead following the capsizing

Two individuals remain missing and are being actively searched for

The Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force are jointly conducting the rescue operation

The incident occurred in waters off Negombo

A Recurring Concern for Sri Lanka's Fishing Community

Incidents involving fishing vessels remain a persistent concern along Sri Lanka's western coastline. The Negombo area, home to one of the country's most active fishing communities, has seen previous maritime accidents that have claimed the lives of local fishermen.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and have appealed for any information that may assist in locating the missing individuals.

Further updates are expected as the search operation continues. The families of those missing have been informed, and relevant authorities are in contact with the affected community. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story closely.

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