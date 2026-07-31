South Korean Ambassador Bids Farewell to Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya

The outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka, H.E. Miyon Lee, paid a formal farewell call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, 28 July.

A Warm Send-Off at Temple Trees

Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya warmly welcomed Ambassador Lee during the courtesy meeting, which marked the conclusion of the South Korean diplomat's tenure in Colombo. The farewell call is a customary diplomatic gesture observed as ambassadors prepare to conclude their posting in a host country.

Sri Lanka–South Korea Bilateral Ties

The Republic of Korea has maintained strong and growing ties with Sri Lanka across a range of sectors, including trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange. Ambassador Lee's tenure has been a period of continued engagement between the two nations, with South Korea remaining an important development and economic partner for Sri Lanka.

Such farewell meetings between heads of government and departing envoys serve as an opportunity to reflect on achievements made during the diplomat's term and to reaffirm the commitment of both countries to strengthening their bilateral relationship going forward.

No further details regarding Ambassador Lee's successor or the next steps in the diplomatic appointment process have been officially announced at this stage.