Myliddy Residents Stand Firm Against Land Acquisition for Palaly Airport Expansion

Residents of Myliddy in the Northern Province have made it clear they will not surrender their land for the proposed expansion of Palaly Airport, delivering a firm message to Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) parliamentarian S. Sritharan during a recent community meeting.

Community Resistance Grows

The strong declaration came as residents gathered to discuss the government's plans to expand the Palaly Airport, which would require the acquisition of land currently occupied by local families. According to reports, the government has already issued written notices to residents in connection with the proposed land takeover.

The meeting with MP Sritharan provided an opportunity for affected community members to voice their opposition and make their position unequivocally clear — that they have no intention of vacating or relinquishing their properties for the project.

Significance for Northern Communities

The Myliddy area, located in the Jaffna District, has long been a community deeply affected by land-related disputes, particularly in the aftermath of decades of conflict. For many residents, their land represents not only their livelihood but also a fundamental connection to their heritage and identity.

The proposed expansion of Palaly Airport, while positioned by the government as a development initiative aimed at boosting connectivity to the North, has triggered serious concerns among those who stand to lose their homes and agricultural land in the process.

MP Sritharan's Role

MP Sritharan, representing the ITAK, attended the community discussion to hear firsthand the grievances of those facing displacement. The residents used the occasion to send a direct message to their elected representative regarding their collective stance against the acquisition.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to this grassroots resistance, and whether dialogue between authorities and the affected community will be pursued before any further steps are taken in the land acquisition process.

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