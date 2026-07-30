Communist Party Raises Alarm Over Expanding US-Sri Lanka Military Cooperation

First Joint Maritime Drill Since Presidential Election Draws Political Scrutiny

The Sri Lanka Communist Party has sounded a note of caution over deepening military ties between Sri Lanka and the United States, following the commencement of a five-day joint maritime exercise involving personnel from both nations.

The exercise, which began on Monday, is being conducted across two key locations — Trincomalee and Colombo — and marks the first such bilateral military drill to take place since Sri Lanka's most recent presidential election.

Party Voices Concern Over Strategic Implications

The Communist Party has expressed unease about what it sees as a growing trend of military collaboration between Colombo and Washington, warning that such engagements could carry significant strategic consequences for the island nation.

The party's concerns centre on the broader geopolitical context in which the exercise is taking place, with Sri Lanka's position as a strategically located island in the Indian Ocean making its military partnerships a matter of considerable regional sensitivity.

Exercise Spans Key Naval Locations

The joint drill is being carried out simultaneously in Trincomalee, home to one of the finest natural harbours in Asia and a location of longstanding strategic importance, as well as in the commercial capital Colombo. The five-day schedule underscores the operational scope of the collaboration between the two countries' naval and maritime forces.

This exercise is notably the first of its kind to be conducted under the current presidential administration, lending it added political significance in the eyes of opposition voices and civil society observers alike.

Broader Debate on Sri Lanka's Foreign Policy Alignment

The Communist Party's warning reflects a wider ongoing debate within Sri Lanka regarding the country's foreign and defence policy orientation. Sri Lanka has traditionally maintained a non-aligned stance, and any perceived tilt towards major powers — whether the United States, China, or India — tends to attract scrutiny from political parties across the spectrum.

As the exercise continues through the week, it is expected to remain a focal point of political discussion, particularly among parties that advocate for a strictly neutral and independent foreign policy posture for Sri Lanka.

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