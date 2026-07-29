S&P Global Affirms Stable Rating for Sri Lanka, Citing Economic Resilience

Credit Rating Agency Holds Steady on Sri Lanka Outlook

Global credit rating agency S&P Global has maintained its stable rating for Sri Lanka, pointing to signs of resilience in the island nation's economy as it continues its recovery from one of the worst financial crises in its post-independence history.

A Vote of Confidence Amid Recovery

The decision by S&P to keep Sri Lanka's rating stable reflects growing confidence that the country's economic fundamentals are gradually strengthening. The affirmation is seen as a significant signal to international investors and financial institutions that Sri Lanka's reform-driven recovery is gaining traction.

The rating comes at a critical juncture, as Sri Lanka works to rebuild fiscal stability following the devastating economic collapse of 2022, which triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods, and led to unprecedented public unrest across the country.

Key Factors Behind the Assessment

Analysts note that several developments have contributed to S&P's positive assessment, including:

Progress made under Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund bailout programme

Improvements in foreign exchange reserves

A gradual stabilisation of inflation and the rupee

Continued government commitment to fiscal consolidation measures

What This Means for Sri Lanka

A stable credit rating from a globally recognised agency such as S&P is crucial for a country seeking to restore its standing in international financial markets. It may help Sri Lanka attract foreign direct investment and negotiate more favourable terms as it pursues debt restructuring agreements with bilateral and commercial creditors.

Economists and market watchers in Colombo have cautiously welcomed the development, though many stress that sustained structural reforms remain essential to securing long-term economic stability and growth.

The government is expected to use this affirmation to bolster confidence among local businesses and the broader public, as Sri Lanka navigates what remains a challenging but increasingly hopeful path toward full economic recovery.

Related Video