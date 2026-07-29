Sri Lanka Weather Update: Mostly Dry Conditions Expected Across the Island on 29 July

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, 29 July 2026, predicting mainly dry conditions across much of Sri Lanka throughout the day.

According to the forecast, released at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, showers are expected to occur at times in certain parts of the island, though the overall weather pattern is set to remain largely dry for most regions.

Residents and commuters across the country can generally expect fair weather conditions for the day, although those in areas prone to localised showers are advised to remain prepared for brief spells of rain.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology, particularly during the island's active monsoon season, when weather patterns can shift rapidly and unpredictably.

Authorities remind the public to take necessary precautions during periods of inclement weather, including avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy downpours and staying alert to any flood or landslide warnings that may be issued for vulnerable areas.