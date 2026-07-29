Institute of Chemistry Ceylon Rolls Out the Red Carpet for 2026 Intake with Sports and Celebration

The Institute of Chemistry Ceylon (IChemC) has given its newest cohort of students a memorable welcome, marking the start of their academic journey with two lively back-to-back events organised especially in their honour.

A Tradition of Warm Welcomes

The College of Chemical Sciences (CCS) 46th Batch took on the responsibility of organising the annual Sports Day 2026 and Freshers' Night, continuing a longstanding tradition of introducing incoming students to the vibrant campus culture at IChemC.

The twin events were designed not only to break the ice among new students but also to foster a sense of camaraderie and belonging from the very outset of their studies at one of Sri Lanka's most respected chemistry institutions.

Sports Day Brings Energy and Team Spirit

Sports Day provided the 2026 intake with an early opportunity to step away from the classroom and bond through friendly athletic competition. The event encouraged participation across a range of activities, helping new students forge connections with their peers and senior batchmates in an informal, high-energy setting.

Freshers' Night Caps Off the Welcome

The celebrations continued into the evening with Freshers' Night, a signature event that offered the incoming students a more festive atmosphere to round off their official welcome to the institution. The occasion served as a platform for new students to interact with faculty and senior students alike, easing their transition into academic life at IChemC.

Together, the two events reflected the institute's commitment to nurturing not just academic excellence but also a well-rounded student experience from day one.

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