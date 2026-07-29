NPP Takes Aim at Bar Association Amid Internal Dissent Over Controversial Plan

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) found itself in the crosshairs of the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government this week, even as the organisation received a measure of unexpected backing from within NPP ranks just hours before the party's Cabinet of Ministers formally approved a contentious proposal.

In a notable show of internal dissent, Lal Wijenayake, a member of both the NPP Leadership Council and its Executive Council, went on record on Monday to distance himself from the direction being taken by the decision-making bodies to which he belongs.

A Voice of Dissent Within the Ruling Party

Wijenayake's public declaration is significant, as it signals that the NPP's move against the BASL is not without its critics even from within the party's own leadership structures. His remarks came at a particularly sensitive moment — arriving just before the Cabinet gave its official green light to the disputed plan, lending an air of urgency and controversy to the entire episode.

BASL Caught in Political Storm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka, which serves as the country's apex body representing the legal profession, has increasingly found itself at odds with the current administration. The formal Cabinet approval of the plan in question is expected to intensify that friction further.

The development raises fresh questions about the NPP government's relationship with independent professional bodies and the legal fraternity, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a delicate period of political and economic transition.

Further details surrounding the specific nature of the Cabinet-approved plan and the BASL's formal response are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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