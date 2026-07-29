Alleged Crime Associate of Kanjipani Imran Nabbed in Malaysia

A key associate of notorious suspected organised crime figure Kanjipani Imran has been apprehended in Malaysia, Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed. The suspect, identified as Ratmalane Saima, was arrested alongside two other individuals in a coordinated operation carried out on Malaysian soil.

High-Profile Arrest Abroad

Ratmalane Saima, who is believed to have strong ties to Sri Lanka's underworld and is alleged to be involved in drug trafficking, was taken into custody in Malaysia as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating across borders.

The arrest marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's broader crackdown on transnational crime syndicates, with authorities having long sought to apprehend individuals connected to the Kanjipani Imran network, which is suspected of orchestrating criminal activities both within Sri Lanka and internationally.

Part of a Wider Criminal Network

Kanjipani Imran himself has been a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's criminal underworld, with law enforcement agencies linking him and his associates to large-scale drug trafficking operations. The arrest of Ratmalane Saima is expected to provide investigators with valuable intelligence regarding the network's operations.

Two additional suspects were also taken into custody alongside Ratmalane Saima during the Malaysian operation, though their identities have not yet been officially disclosed.

Cross-Border Cooperation

The successful arrest underscores the growing cooperation between Sri Lankan and Malaysian law enforcement agencies in tackling organised crime that transcends national boundaries. Sri Lankan officials are expected to coordinate with their Malaysian counterparts regarding the extradition process and further legal proceedings.

Authorities have indicated that investigations remain ongoing, and further arrests in connection with this criminal network are not being ruled out.