Two Decades of Silence: Sri Lanka Yet to Deliver Justice for Muttur Massacre, Says HRW

Twenty Years On, Families of Victims Still Await Accountability

Twenty years have passed since one of Sri Lanka's most harrowing wartime atrocities, yet justice for the victims of the Muttur massacre remains as elusive as ever. Human Rights Watch has renewed calls for accountability, marking the grim anniversary of an incident that claimed the lives of 17 aid workers and left a deep wound on the nation's conscience.

What Happened at Muttur

In August 2006, at the height of the armed conflict between the Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, 17 local staff members of the French humanitarian organisation Action Against Hunger were found shot dead in their office in Muttur, a town in the Eastern Province. The victims, most of them Tamil civilians engaged in relief work, were killed execution-style, their bodies discovered slumped over desks and on the floor of the compound.

The massacre drew immediate international condemnation and shock from the global humanitarian community, raising urgent questions about the safety of aid workers operating in conflict zones and the conduct of armed parties during the war.

No One Has Been Held Accountable

Despite the passage of two decades, not a single person has been convicted in connection with the killings. Human Rights Watch has described the lack of accountability as a profound failure of the Sri Lankan justice system and a continuing injustice to the families of those killed.

Multiple investigations were launched in the years following the massacre, including a presidential commission of inquiry, but none produced meaningful legal outcomes. Witnesses reportedly faced intimidation, evidence was alleged to have been mishandled, and proceedings stalled repeatedly, leaving families in a prolonged state of anguish with no resolution in sight.

Families Left Without Answers

For the relatives of the 17 victims, the anniversary is not merely a date on a calendar — it is an annual reminder of loss compounded by institutional indifference. Many families have spent years petitioning authorities and engaging with human rights bodies, hoping that successive governments would make good on promises of transitional justice.

Those promises, critics say, have consistently fallen short.

Human Rights Watch Calls for Action

Human Rights Watch has urged the Sri Lankan government to take concrete steps to reopen credible investigations, ensure witness protection, and demonstrate genuine political will to prosecute those responsible, regardless of their affiliations during the conflict.

The organisation has also called on the international community to maintain pressure on Colombo to honour its obligations under international humanitarian law, warning that continued impunity sends a dangerous message about the value placed on civilian and humanitarian lives.

A Broader Pattern of Impunity

The Muttur massacre is not an isolated case. It sits within a broader pattern of unresolved wartime atrocities in Sri Lanka, where accountability for violations committed by all parties to the conflict has remained deeply inadequate. Human rights advocates argue that without genuine justice for cases such as Muttur, lasting reconciliation between communities remains impossible.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with its post-war identity and governance reforms, the fate of the Muttur case stands as a stark test of whether the country is truly committed to confronting its past — or content to let it fade quietly into silence.