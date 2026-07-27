Father and Son Among Sri Lankan Fishermen Rescued After 36 Days Adrift in Bay of Bengal

Two Sri Lankan fishermen, a father and his son, have been rescued from the Bay of Bengal after reportedly spending 36 harrowing days adrift at sea, according to reports from Bangladeshi media.

The pair were discovered by a group of Bangladeshi fishermen who came across the stricken vessel late on Thursday evening, at approximately 10:00pm local time. The rescue brought an end to what must have been an extraordinarily desperate ordeal for the two men, who had been drifting across the open waters of the Bay of Bengal for over a month.

Rescued by Fellow Fishermen

It was the vigilance of local Bangladeshi fishermen that ultimately saved the lives of the Sri Lankan duo. The rescuers spotted the men at sea and brought them to safety, with the dramatic encounter taking place under the cover of night.

Details surrounding how the father and son came to be stranded in such a remote stretch of ocean, far from Sri Lankan waters, have not yet been fully established. Authorities are expected to provide further clarity as the situation develops.

A Reminder of the Dangers Faced at Sea

The incident highlights the very real and life-threatening risks faced by Sri Lankan fishing communities who venture into open ocean waters in search of their livelihoods. Drifting at sea for 36 days without rescue represents an almost unimaginable test of physical and mental endurance.

Sri Lanka's fishing industry relies on thousands of families along the island's coastline, many of whom brave unpredictable conditions in the Indian Ocean and surrounding waters on a daily basis.

Further updates on the condition of the two rescued fishermen and the circumstances of their ordeal are awaited from both Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi authorities.

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