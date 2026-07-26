Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Cross 81,500 and Deaths Reach 61

Island-wide dengue burden continues to mount amid growing public health concerns
Sri Lanka is grappling with a worsening dengue fever outbreak, with the total number of reported cases now surpassing 81,500 across the island. The death toll has climbed to 61, raising alarm among health authorities and communities nationwide.
The rising figures underscore the severity of the current transmission season, with dengue continuing to spread across multiple districts and placing significant pressure on the country's healthcare system.
A persistent public health challenge
Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a seasonal burden for Sri Lanka. However, the scale of the current outbreak reflects the ongoing difficulty in containing the disease, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall that create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.
Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to take preventive action, including:
- Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces
- Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing
- Seeking immediate medical attention upon experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, and joint pain
- Cooperating with local authority clean-up drives and awareness campaigns
Communities urged to remain vigilant
With the case count already exceeding 81,500 and the year still progressing, authorities are calling on both urban and rural communities to remain on high alert. Early detection and prompt treatment remain critical in preventing dengue fatalities, health officials stress.
The government's public health divisions and local councils are expected to intensify vector control operations in high-risk areas as efforts to curb the outbreak continue.
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goverment still not doing proper fumigation in our area, what are they waiting for