64 Pigeons and 12 Metal Cages Seized from Brothers at Bandaranaike International Airport

Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) made an unusual discovery after intercepting the luggage of two brothers from Wennappuwa, uncovering 64 live pigeons and 12 metal cages concealed within their baggage.

Unusual Discovery at BIA

The two brothers were stopped by airport authorities during routine baggage screening, which led to the surprising find. The live birds and the metal cages used to transport them were seized on the spot by officials.

The attempt to smuggle a large number of live pigeons through one of Sri Lanka's busiest international airports has raised serious concerns among wildlife and customs authorities, as the movement of live animals across borders without proper documentation poses significant risks to biosecurity and public health.

Legal and Biosecurity Concerns

The smuggling of live animals through airports is a violation of Sri Lanka's customs regulations as well as wildlife protection laws. Transporting live birds across international borders without the necessary permits, health certificates, and declarations is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan law.

Authorities have stressed that undeclared live animals entering or leaving the country can introduce foreign diseases and pathogens, potentially threatening local bird populations and the broader ecosystem.

The two brothers from Wennappuwa are currently under investigation following the seizure, and further legal proceedings are expected. The seized pigeons and cages have been taken into the custody of the relevant authorities pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Airport officials have reaffirmed their commitment to rigorous screening procedures to prevent the illegal trafficking of animals and other prohibited goods through Sri Lankan airports.