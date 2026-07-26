PMD Moves to Set Record Straight Over Claims of Unauthorised Guests at Presidential Residences

The Presidential Media Division (PMD) has issued an official clarification in response to media reports alleging that unauthorised individuals have been accommodated at official presidential residences, dismissing the claims and calling for greater accuracy in reporting on matters concerning the presidency.

Reports Prompt Official Response

Several media outlets recently carried reports suggesting that outsiders had been given accommodation at residences designated for the use of the President of Sri Lanka. The allegations attracted public attention and prompted swift action from the PMD, which moved to address what it described as misleading coverage.

In its statement, the PMD urged media organisations to exercise responsibility and diligence before publishing claims related to official presidential premises, stressing that inaccurate reporting on such sensitive matters could cause undue confusion among the public.

Clarification Issued

The PMD's statement sought to counter the narrative presented in the circulating reports, maintaining that the characterisation of events was not consistent with the facts on the ground. The division reaffirmed its commitment to transparency while calling on journalists and editors to verify information through appropriate official channels before publication.

Presidential residences in Sri Lanka are maintained under strict protocols governing access and accommodation, and any deviation from established procedures would be considered a serious breach of security and administrative norms.

Broader Context

The clarification comes at a time when public scrutiny of government institutions and their operations remains heightened across Sri Lanka. Citizens and civil society groups have increasingly demanded accountability and openness from state bodies, making timely and accurate official communication all the more critical.

The PMD indicated that it would continue to monitor media coverage related to the presidency and issue corrections wherever necessary to ensure that the public receives accurate and verified information.