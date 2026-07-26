Canadian Passport Holder Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport With Over 20kg of Hashish

A Canadian national has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after being found in possession of more than 20 kilograms of hashish, authorities have confirmed.

The suspect was apprehended by airport security and law enforcement officials during a routine inspection at the country's main international gateway, located in Katunayake.

Significant Drug Haul Intercepted

The seizure represents a substantial quantity of the controlled substance, with the total weight of the hashish recovered exceeding 20 kilograms. Such an amount would carry considerable street value and points to what officials may consider a smuggling operation of notable scale.

The arrest highlights the continued vigilance of Sri Lankan authorities at BIA in intercepting illegal narcotics being transported through the island's primary air entry point.

Investigation Underway

The Canadian passport holder is currently in custody as investigations into the matter proceed. Further details regarding the suspect's identity, the origin of the narcotics, and the intended destination of the consignment are expected to emerge as the probe advances.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking through its airports and ports, with international passengers increasingly subject to thorough screening measures by the relevant authorities.

Related Video