NPP MP Alleges BASL President Was Offered SJB Western Province Chief Minister Candidacy

A dramatic claim erupted in Parliament on Friday when National People's Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Asitha Niroshana alleged that the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) had been offered the candidacy for Chief Minister of the Western Province by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Explosive Allegation Rocks Parliament

The allegation, made during parliamentary proceedings on Friday, 24 January, sent shockwaves through the chamber and drew immediate attention from political observers across the country. MP Niroshana put forward the claim as part of what appeared to be a broader argument calling into question the impartiality of the legal body's leadership.

The NPP legislator stopped short of providing documentary evidence to support his assertion during the session, though the claim itself was enough to generate significant debate among Members of Parliament present in the chamber.

Implications for the BASL's Independence

The allegation raises serious questions about the perceived independence of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, which is widely regarded as one of the country's most influential legal bodies and a key voice on matters of justice, governance, and constitutional affairs.

If substantiated, such an offer — and any consideration of it — could be seen as compromising the neutrality expected of the BASL's leadership, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a complex political landscape ahead of upcoming provincial council elections.

Political Context

The claim comes amid heightened political tensions between the ruling NPP government and opposition parties, including the SJB, which has been actively positioning itself ahead of future electoral contests. The Western Province, which encompasses the commercial capital Colombo, is considered a critical battleground in any provincial council election.

The SJB is yet to issue an official response to the allegation made on the floor of Parliament, and the BASL President had not made a public statement at the time of this report.

Political analysts are expected to closely monitor further developments, as the claim — if proven — could have far-reaching consequences for both the credibility of the opposition party and the standing of the country's foremost legal association.