Sri Lankan Passport Achieves Best Global Ranking in Ten Years, Reaching 94th Place

Sri Lanka's passport has reached its highest global standing in a decade, climbing to 94th place in the latest international passport power rankings — a milestone that signals a modest but meaningful improvement in the country's international travel standing.

A Decade-High Achievement

The achievement marks a significant moment for Sri Lanka, as the passport has not held such a strong position in global rankings for at least ten years. The improvement reflects growing recognition of Sri Lanka as a travel document issuing nation, with citizens now enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a wider range of destinations than before.

Passport rankings are typically determined by the number of countries a passport holder can enter without requiring a prior visa, making them a key indicator of a nation's diplomatic relationships and international standing.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Travellers

For ordinary Sri Lankans, a higher-ranked passport translates to greater travel freedom and convenience. Fewer visa applications, reduced administrative burdens, and more spontaneous travel opportunities are among the practical benefits that come with improved passport strength.

The development comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to rebuild international relationships and restore its global image following the severe economic crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years.

A Positive Signal Amid Recovery

While Sri Lanka still has considerable ground to cover before its passport ranks among the most powerful in Asia, the climb to 94th place globally is being viewed as an encouraging sign of progress. Countries with stronger diplomatic networks and more open bilateral agreements typically feature at the top of such rankings.

Analysts note that sustained improvements in passport rankings require continued investment in foreign policy, trade relationships, and overall national stability — areas in which Sri Lanka has been actively working to strengthen its position on the world stage.

The latest ranking is expected to be welcomed by Sri Lankan travellers, expatriates, and business professionals alike, for whom ease of international movement remains a matter of considerable practical importance.

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