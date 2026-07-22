Sri Lanka's Worst Dengue Crisis in Nearly a Decade: 76,000 Cases, 53 Deaths as Authorities Deploy Drones and Military

Sri Lanka is grappling with its most severe dengue fever outbreak in almost ten years, with authorities recording over 76,000 cases and 53 deaths as the island nation scrambles to bring the situation under control.

A Crisis of Alarming Proportions

Health officials have described the scale of the current outbreak as deeply troubling, with case numbers surging to levels not seen since a devastating dengue epidemic struck the country nearly a decade ago. The rapid spread of the mosquito-borne disease has placed immense pressure on hospitals and public health infrastructure across multiple provinces.

Government Deploys Extraordinary Measures

In response to the worsening situation, Sri Lankan authorities have moved beyond conventional mosquito control methods, calling in military personnel and deploying drones to assist with the crisis. The drones are being used to identify and spray stagnant water sources — the primary breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito responsible for transmitting dengue — across areas that are difficult to reach on foot.

Military troops have been mobilised to support ground-level operations, conducting clean-up drives and assisting health workers in inspecting residential and commercial premises for mosquito breeding sites.

A Nationwide Concern

The outbreak has affected communities across the country, with densely populated urban areas and flood-prone regions bearing the heaviest burden. Health authorities have urged the public to take immediate preventive action, including:

Eliminating standing water in and around homes, including in flowerpots, tyres, and containers

Using mosquito nets and repellents, particularly for young children and the elderly

Seeking medical attention promptly if symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, or joint pain develop

Cooperating with health inspectors conducting house-to-house visits

Health System Under Strain

Hospitals in several districts have reported a significant rise in admissions linked to dengue, with medical staff working extended hours to manage the patient load. Health Ministry officials have called for heightened public vigilance and community participation, stressing that controlling the outbreak requires a collective effort beyond government intervention alone.

Dengue is a preventable disease, and eliminating breeding sites at the household level remains the single most effective tool communities have in reducing transmission.

A Recurring Threat

Sri Lanka has historically struggled with seasonal dengue outbreaks, with cases typically rising during and after periods of heavy rainfall. However, the current surge has been exceptional in both speed and scale, prompting experts to call for long-term investment in vector control programmes and public health education to prevent a repeat of such crises in future years.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have assured the public that all available resources are being directed toward containing the outbreak as swiftly as possible.

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