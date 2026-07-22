Colombo Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Sri Lankan Ambassador Jaliya Wickramasuriya Over Fund Misappropriation

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has issued an arrest warrant for former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya, in connection with allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The warrant was issued on Wednesday (22) after the former diplomat failed to appear before the court as required. Wickramasuriya, who previously served as Sri Lanka's Ambassador in Washington D.C., is facing serious charges relating to the alleged misuse of official funds during his tenure.

Background to the Case

Wickramasuriya has been under legal scrutiny for some time over accusations that he misappropriated funds linked to his official duties as a senior diplomatic representative of Sri Lanka. The case has drawn significant public attention given his high-profile role as a former ambassador and his close ties to past political administrations.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court took the step of issuing the arrest warrant following the accused's failure to comply with court proceedings, directing that he be arrested and produced before the court.

Wider Implications

The case is among several high-profile financial misconduct investigations that Sri Lankan authorities have pursued in recent years involving former officials. Legal observers note that the issuance of an arrest warrant underscores the court's determination to ensure the accused faces due judicial process.

Further hearings are expected to be scheduled once Wickramasuriya is produced before the magistrate.

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