CID Reveals $715 Million Illegally Siphoned Overseas Through Fraudulent Import Schemes

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has made a startling disclosure to Parliament, revealing that a sweeping investigation into fraudulent import transactions has uncovered the illegal transfer of approximately $715 million out of the country through deceptive trade practices.

Fraudulent Import Transactions at the Centre of Investigation

The CID briefed parliamentarians on the findings of what appears to be one of the most significant financial crime investigations in recent Sri Lankan history. Investigators traced a complex web of fraudulent import documentation that was systematically exploited to funnel vast sums of foreign currency overseas, bypassing the country's financial regulations.

The revelation comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, which continues to navigate its way through a prolonged economic crisis that has placed immense pressure on the nation's foreign exchange reserves.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Economy

The illegal outflow of $715 million represents a significant blow to a country that has been working tirelessly to stabilise its external finances and rebuild confidence among international creditors and investors. Financial analysts note that such illicit capital flight directly undermines the government's efforts to shore up foreign reserves and maintain debt repayment commitments.

The investigation centres on falsified import transactions used to justify overseas fund transfers.

The CID presented its findings directly to Parliament, signalling the gravity of the matter.

The scale of the alleged fraud places it among the largest financial crimes ever investigated in Sri Lanka.

Parliamentary Scrutiny Intensifies

By bringing the matter before Parliament, the CID has invited heightened legislative scrutiny over the country's trade finance and foreign exchange monitoring systems. Lawmakers are expected to press for stronger regulatory oversight and more robust enforcement mechanisms to prevent similar schemes from being carried out in the future.

The CID's disclosure underscores the urgent need for Sri Lanka to tighten its controls over import financing and cross-border capital flows, particularly as the country works to restore economic stability following its worst financial crisis in decades.

Investigations are understood to be ongoing, with authorities examining the individuals and entities believed to be responsible for orchestrating the fraudulent transfers. Further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal system.