Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Talks with Russia's Lavrov on Sidelines of Manila Summit

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of diplomatic engagements in Manila on July 22, 2026, in a meeting that underscores the continued diplomatic ties between Colombo and Moscow.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

The bilateral meeting, which took place in the Philippine capital, brought together the top diplomats of both nations for discussions aimed at strengthening the relationship between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation. The encounter was confirmed through an official press release issued by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting between Herath and Lavrov marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's foreign policy engagements, reflecting the island nation's commitment to maintaining active diplomatic channels with major global powers, including Russia, as part of its broader non-aligned foreign policy stance.

Sri Lanka's Diplomatic Outreach

Minister Vijitha Herath's participation in the Manila-based diplomatic forum and his subsequent bilateral engagement with one of the world's most prominent foreign ministers signals Colombo's intent to diversify and deepen its international relationships during a critical period of national economic recovery and development.

Russia has historically maintained cordial ties with Sri Lanka, and meetings at this level are seen as an important step in reinforcing cooperation across areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

Further details on the specific agenda items and outcomes discussed during the meeting are expected to be released through official channels by both governments in the coming days.