Sri Lanka Achieves Strongest Passport Ranking in Over a Decade

Island Nation Reaches Milestone in Global Passport Index

Sri Lanka has recorded its best passport ranking since 2014, marking a significant milestone in the country's global standing and reflecting growing international recognition of Sri Lankan travel documents.

The achievement represents a notable turnaround for the island nation, which has navigated considerable economic and political challenges in recent years. A stronger passport ranking generally indicates that Sri Lankan passport holders are able to access a greater number of countries without requiring prior visa arrangements, offering increased freedom of movement to citizens.

What the Ranking Means for Sri Lankans

Passport indices are widely used as a measure of a nation's diplomatic relationships and its citizens' freedom to travel internationally. A higher ranking translates directly into practical benefits for ordinary Sri Lankans, including:

Greater ease of travel for tourism and business purposes

Reduced burden of visa applications and associated costs

Enhanced opportunities for education and professional pursuits abroad

Stronger bilateral ties reflected through visa-free or visa-on-arrival agreements

A Sign of Broader Recovery

The improvement comes at a time when Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild its international reputation following the severe economic crisis of 2022. Strengthened diplomatic engagement and efforts to restore investor and global confidence appear to be bearing fruit, with this passport ranking serving as one indicator of the country's gradual recovery on the world stage.

The last time Sri Lanka recorded a comparable ranking was in 2014, making this latest achievement a decade-long high point for the country's passport strength.

Observers and travel analysts are likely to view the development as an encouraging sign, both for Sri Lankan citizens who wish to travel freely and for the broader narrative of the country's re-engagement with the international community.