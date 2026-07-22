MP Chamara Sampath Blasts Government Over House of Fashions Owner's Remand

Opposition Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has strongly criticised the government following the arrest and remanding of the owner of the popular retail chain House of Fashions, raising the matter on the floor of Parliament.

Opposition Raises Alarm in Parliament

MP Dassanayake used his parliamentary platform to challenge the government over what he described as a deeply concerning development, arguing that the remanding of the House of Fashions owner raised serious questions about the conduct of authorities and the broader business climate in Sri Lanka.

The opposition lawmaker's intervention drew significant attention, with members of the house listening closely as he outlined his objections to the manner in which the case had been handled by the relevant authorities.

Concerns Over Business Environment

The arrest of a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's retail sector has sparked wider debate about the treatment of business owners and entrepreneurs in the country. House of Fashions is a well-known clothing retailer with a substantial customer base across the island.

MP Dassanayake's remarks reflect growing unease among some parliamentary members regarding the circumstances surrounding the remand, though the government is yet to formally respond to the specific allegations raised during the session.

The development is expected to generate continued political debate in the coming days as more details surrounding the case emerge.