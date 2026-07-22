Sri Lanka's Export Earnings Surpass US$ 9 Billion in First Six Months of 2026

Milestone Achievement for Sri Lankan Trade

Sri Lanka has recorded a significant trade milestone, with total export earnings surpassing US$ 9 billion during the first half of 2026, signalling a robust recovery and sustained growth momentum in the country's external sector.

A Strong Signal for Economic Recovery

The achievement marks a notable benchmark for the island nation, which has been working to stabilise and strengthen its economy following years of financial turbulence. Crossing the US$ 9 billion threshold in just six months reflects growing global demand for Sri Lankan goods and services, as well as the efforts of exporters across multiple key sectors.

Key Sectors Driving Growth

Sri Lanka's export performance has traditionally been driven by a combination of industries, including:

Apparel and textiles, which remain the country's largest foreign exchange earner

Tea and agricultural produce, longstanding pillars of Sri Lankan export trade

Rubber-based products and industrial goods

Seafood and processed food exports

Positive Outlook for the Full Year

With exports already exceeding US$ 9 billion at the halfway point of the year, trade analysts and industry stakeholders are optimistic that full-year figures could reach historic levels. A strong first half sets a promising foundation for Sri Lanka to consolidate its trade position in global markets.

The development is expected to provide further confidence to investors and policymakers as the country continues on its path toward broader economic stabilisation and long-term growth.