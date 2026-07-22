Death Threats and Gunfire Shake Devinuwara Devalaya Amid Perahera Controversy

The Officer-in-Charge of the Devinuwara Devalaya, known as the Basnayake Nilame, has reportedly received death threats following a contentious decision to reduce the number of participants in the temple's traditional Perahera procession, triggering a serious security concern at one of Sri Lanka's most revered Hindu-Buddhist shrines.

Threats and Gunfire Near Sacred Premises

The alarming situation escalated beyond verbal threats, with reports of gunfire being heard in the vicinity of the Devinuwara Devalaya, located in the southernmost tip of the island. The incidents have raised urgent questions about the safety of religious officials and the sanctity of the ancient place of worship.

Authorities are investigating the incidents, which appear to be directly connected to the dispute surrounding the Perahera, a grand ceremonial procession that holds deep cultural and religious significance for devotees across the country.

Dispute Over Perahera Participation

The controversy centres on a decision made by the Basnayake Nilame to scale back participation numbers in the upcoming Perahera. While the reasons behind this decision have not been fully disclosed, the move has apparently angered certain groups connected to the event, resulting in the threats directed at the temple's chief official.

The Devinuwara Devalaya, dedicated to the deity Vishnu and situated in Matara District, is among the most prominent and historically significant religious sites in Sri Lanka. Its annual Perahera draws thousands of devotees and spectators, making any changes to its conduct a matter of intense public interest.

Security Concerns Mount

The incidents have prompted calls for increased security deployment around the devalaya premises and for those responsible for the threats and gunfire to be swiftly brought to justice. Religious and community leaders in the area are understood to be deeply concerned about the deterioration of the situation.

Death threats received by the Basnayake Nilame of Devinuwara Devalaya

Gunfire reported near the temple premises

Dispute linked to a decision to reduce Perahera participant numbers

Police investigations currently underway

Police in the Southern Province have been placed on alert, and investigators are working to identify those behind the intimidation campaign. Officials have urged calm among devotees and the wider community while the matter is being addressed through proper legal channels.

The Devinuwara Devalaya remains one of Sri Lanka's most cherished religious institutions, and any threat to its officials or its traditions is viewed as an affront to the nation's cultural heritage.

Further developments are expected as investigations progress, with authorities under pressure to resolve the dispute and restore peace to the sacred site ahead of the Perahera season.

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