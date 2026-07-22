Presidential House to Be Repurposed: Prime Minister Reveals Government's Vision for Iconic Colombo Residence

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has confirmed that the Government is actively moving forward with plans to repurpose the Presidential House, signalling a significant shift in how one of Colombo's most prominent official residences will be utilised going forward.

A New Direction for a Historic Property

The Presidential House, long associated with the pomp and privilege of Sri Lanka's executive leadership, is set to be transformed under the current administration's vision. Prime Minister Amarasuriya indicated that the Government has been deliberating on how best to repurpose the former official residence in a manner that would serve the broader public interest.

The announcement reflects the ruling administration's broader push to reduce the extravagance traditionally associated with high political office and redirect state resources toward more productive and publicly beneficial ends.

Part of a Wider Reform Agenda

This move is consistent with the Government's ongoing efforts to reform the use of state assets and properties that were previously reserved exclusively for the use of top officials. The repurposing of such landmark properties has been a talking point among reform advocates for several years, and the current administration appears committed to following through on such pledges.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's remarks suggest that concrete plans are already in motion, though full details of the intended use of the Presidential House are yet to be formally announced to the public.

Public and Political Significance

The Presidential House holds considerable historical and symbolic weight in Sri Lanka. Any decision regarding its future use is likely to attract widespread public attention and political debate across party lines.

Sri Lankans have in recent years grown increasingly vocal about the need for transparency and accountability in the management of state property, particularly in the wake of the 2022 economic crisis that saw citizens storm several key government buildings, including the Presidential Secretariat.

Further details on the Government's finalised plans for the Presidential House are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks, as the administration works to communicate its vision to the public and relevant stakeholders.