BBC Sinhala Journalists' Parliament Privileges Hearing Called Off, Sources Say

The scheduled appearance of two BBC Sinhala journalists before Parliament's Privileges Committee has reportedly been cancelled, according to informed sources familiar with the matter.

The development marks a sudden reversal from what had been an anticipated parliamentary proceeding, raising questions about the circumstances behind the decision to call off the hearing.

Hearing Withdrawn at Short Notice

The two BBC Sinhala journalists had been summoned to appear before the powerful parliamentary body, which is tasked with investigating matters that may constitute a breach of parliamentary privilege. The abrupt cancellation has drawn attention in political and media circles across the country.

Concerns Over Press Freedom

The original summons had already sparked concern among media freedom advocates, who viewed the move as a potential attempt to intimidate journalists for their professional work. The Privileges Committee holds significant authority, and appearances before it can carry serious consequences for those summoned.

Sri Lanka's media community had been closely watching the proceedings, with several press freedom organisations expressing unease over the implications of bringing journalists before a parliamentary disciplinary body.

No Official Explanation Yet

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been issued by Parliament or the committee explaining the reasons behind the cancellation. It remains unclear whether the hearing has been permanently withdrawn or merely postponed to a later date.

Further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

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