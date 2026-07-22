Man Turns Himself In After Allegedly Killing Mentally Disabled Brother in Arachchikattuwa

A man has surrendered to police and confessed to the alleged killing of his mentally disabled brother, authorities in the North Western Province confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect walked into the Arachchikattuwa Police Station on Wednesday, 22nd, and handed himself over to officers, admitting his involvement in the death of his sibling, who was reported to have been living with a mental disability.

Suspect Confesses Following Incident

According to police, the man approached the station voluntarily and made a confession regarding the killing. Investigators have since taken him into custody and launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim's disability made the case particularly distressing for the local community, with residents expressing shock that a family member could allegedly be responsible for such an act.

Investigation Underway

The Arachchikattuwa Police are currently conducting investigations to establish the full sequence of events that led to the death. Authorities are expected to produce the suspect before the relevant magistrate's court in due course.

The motive behind the alleged killing had not been officially disclosed at the time of reporting. Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.