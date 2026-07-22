Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Dip to $6.4 Billion as Import Costs Rise, Central Bank Projects Rebound

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves have slipped to $6.4 billion, driven by increased import expenditure, though the Central Bank of Sri Lanka remains optimistic about a recovery in the months ahead.

Reserves Under Pressure from Rising Imports

The decline in foreign reserves reflects growing demand for imported goods, which has placed additional strain on the country's external finances. Higher import bills have drawn down the reserve buffer that Sri Lanka has been carefully rebuilding since the depths of its 2022 economic crisis, when reserves fell to critically low levels that triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine and essential commodities.

Despite the latest dip, the current reserve position represents a significant improvement compared to the crisis period, underlining the progress the island nation has made in stabilising its economy under an International Monetary Fund-supported recovery programme.

Central Bank Expects Turnaround

Monetary authorities have expressed confidence that the reserve position will recover, pointing to expected inflows from tourism earnings, remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad, and continued external financing under ongoing international arrangements.

The Central Bank has indicated it anticipates a gradual rebuilding of reserves as economic conditions continue to normalise and foreign exchange inflows strengthen.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been navigating a careful path toward economic stabilisation following the unprecedented foreign exchange crisis that led the country to seek an IMF bailout in 2022. Key areas of focus for policymakers include:

Maintaining adequate reserve levels to cover essential imports

Sustaining export growth and tourism revenue

Managing external debt obligations responsibly

Keeping inflation under control while supporting economic recovery

Analysts note that while the latest figures represent a short-term setback, the underlying trajectory of Sri Lanka's reserve accumulation since the crisis remains broadly positive. Continued discipline in fiscal and monetary policy will be critical to ensuring the recovery remains on track and that foreign reserves are rebuilt to more comfortable levels over the coming quarters.

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