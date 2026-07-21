Turkish Tourist Injured After Falling From Scenic Hill Country Train While Taking Selfie

A Turkish tourist was injured after falling from a moving train in Sri Lanka's scenic hill country while attempting to take a selfie, police confirmed.

The young woman was travelling aboard the Podi Menike train on the popular route from Nanu Oya to Badulla when the incident occurred in the Ambewela area. She had positioned herself on the footboard of the train — a dangerous practice increasingly common among tourists seeking dramatic photographs — when she lost her footing and fell onto the trackside.

Rushed to Hospital

The injured tourist was promptly transported to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital, where she received medical attention for her injuries. Her condition was reported following the incident, which was handled by the Pattipola Police.

A Cautionary Reminder for Visitors

Sri Lanka's hill country train journey is widely regarded as one of the most breathtaking rail experiences in the world, drawing thousands of foreign visitors each year. However, the picturesque scenery has also led many tourists to take unnecessary risks in pursuit of the perfect photograph.

Standing or sitting on train footboards is extremely hazardous on moving carriages

Steep gradients and sharp curves along the hill country rail line increase the risk of falls

Authorities have repeatedly urged passengers — local and foreign — to remain safely inside carriages at all times

Tourists are reminded that no photograph is worth risking one's life. Sri Lanka's railway authorities and police continue to urge all passengers to exercise caution and remain within designated areas while travelling aboard trains.

This latest incident serves as a stark warning to visitors who flock to Sri Lanka's breathtaking hill country routes. Travellers are strongly advised to enjoy the stunning vistas responsibly and to comply with railway safety regulations throughout their journey.

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