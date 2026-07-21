Sri Lanka's Long-Overdue Push to Clean Up Dangerous Public Transport Vehicles

National Council for Road Safety Plans Island-Wide Vehicle Inspection Drive

The National Council for Road Safety (NCRS) is preparing to roll out a nationwide inspection campaign targeting vehicles operating in Sri Lanka's public transport sector — a move that safety advocates and commuters alike have long been calling for.

While full details of the initiative are yet to be made public, the planned campaign represents a significant step toward addressing what many consider one of the most persistent and deadly problems on Sri Lankan roads: ageing, poorly maintained buses and other public transport vehicles that continue to ferry passengers under dangerously substandard conditions.

A Pattern of Reaction Rather Than Prevention

For years, a familiar and frustrating cycle has played out on Sri Lankan roads. Police, politicians, and transport authorities tend to mobilise swiftly in the immediate aftermath of a fatal accident, issuing stern statements and promising swift action — only for the urgency to quietly fade within days or weeks, leaving the underlying problems unaddressed.

This time, however, the NCRS appears to be taking a more proactive and structured approach, with a countrywide sweep rather than localised, reactive responses.

Why This Campaign Matters

Sri Lanka's public transport network serves millions of commuters daily, many of whom have no alternative means of travel. The condition of many vehicles in this fleet has been a source of serious concern for road safety experts. Common issues include:

Poorly maintained braking systems

Worn tyres unfit for road use

Structurally compromised vehicle bodies

Overloading beyond permitted passenger capacities

Drivers operating without valid licences or under fatigue

Each of these factors contributes to an environment in which ordinary commuters are exposed to entirely preventable risks every single day.

The Road Ahead

If executed with genuine commitment and independence from political interference, a thorough island-wide inspection drive could mark a meaningful turning point in Sri Lanka's road safety record. The key, however, will be follow-through — ensuring that vehicles found to be unroadworthy are taken off the streets immediately, and that operators who flout safety standards face real consequences rather than token penalties.

Sri Lankan commuters deserve public transport that does not put their lives at risk. The NCRS campaign, if carried out rigorously and transparently, offers a genuine opportunity to begin transforming that expectation into reality.