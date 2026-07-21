Norway's Draugen Power-from-Shore Project: A Blueprint Sri Lanka's Offshore Industry Cannot Afford to Ignore

A Green Revolution Beneath the Waves

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with energy insecurity and the mounting pressures of climate change, a pioneering offshore electrification project from Norway offers a compelling model worth studying closely. The Draugen Power-from-Shore initiative, developed in the Norwegian North Sea, has demonstrated how offshore oil and gas platforms can be powered by land-based renewable electricity — dramatically cutting carbon emissions while improving operational efficiency.

What Is the Draugen Project?

The Draugen oil field, operated off the Norwegian coast, became one of the early adopters of the power-from-shore concept, wherein electricity generated on land is transmitted via subsea cables to offshore platforms. This eliminates the need for gas turbines traditionally used to generate power on such platforms, which are among the heaviest emitters of greenhouse gases in the offshore industry.

By connecting to Norway's national grid — itself largely powered by hydroelectricity — the Draugen platform achieved a significant reduction in its carbon footprint without compromising production capacity. The project stands as a globally recognised example of how the offshore energy sector can be decarbonised through smart infrastructure investment.

Key Benefits of the Power-from-Shore Model

Substantial reduction in offshore CO2 and NOx emissions

Elimination of dependence on diesel and gas-fired turbines on platforms

Lower long-term operational costs through cleaner, stable energy supply

Improved reliability and reduced maintenance burdens associated with onboard power generation

Alignment with international net-zero commitments and ESG investment criteria

Relevance to Sri Lanka's Emerging Offshore Ambitions

Sri Lanka sits strategically in the Indian Ocean, with untapped offshore hydrocarbon potential in its exclusive economic zone. As the country cautiously moves towards exploring and potentially developing these resources, the question of how to do so sustainably becomes critically important. The Norwegian experience suggests that embedding clean energy principles from the very outset of offshore development is not only environmentally responsible but also economically prudent.

For a country still recovering from a historic economic crisis and heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels for power generation, the power-from-shore model presents a dual opportunity — to develop offshore resources while simultaneously advancing the national renewable energy agenda.

Infrastructure and Policy Challenges

Adopting such a model in Sri Lanka would not be without its challenges. The country would need to invest significantly in subsea cable infrastructure, strengthen its onshore renewable generation capacity, and develop a robust regulatory framework capable of governing complex offshore electrification arrangements. Institutional capacity-building within the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat would also be essential.

However, with international climate finance mechanisms, development bank support, and growing investor interest in green energy projects across South Asia, these barriers are not insurmountable.

A Call for Forward-Thinking Policy

The Draugen project proves that offshore energy development and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive — they can and must go hand in hand.

Sri Lankan policymakers, energy planners, and industry stakeholders would do well to study the Norwegian model in detail. As the global offshore industry pivots towards electrification and decarbonisation, countries that build these principles into their foundational energy strategies will be better positioned to attract investment, meet climate targets, and deliver long-term energy security for their populations.

The Draugen power-from-shore project is not merely a Scandinavian success story — it is a practical, scalable vision of what Sri Lanka's offshore future could look like, if the right choices are made today.