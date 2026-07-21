India Set for Four-Day Warm-Up Match in Colombo Before Test Series Against Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match in Colombo ahead of their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, giving the visitors a valuable opportunity to acclimatise to local conditions before the high-stakes encounters begin.

Preparation Ahead of the Test Series

The warm-up fixture has been arranged to allow the Indian squad to fine-tune their preparations in Sri Lankan conditions, which can pose unique challenges for touring sides in terms of pitch behaviour, humidity, and spin-friendly surfaces.

Four-day practice matches of this nature are considered essential for touring Test sides, providing players with meaningful match time to find form, assess pitch conditions, and settle into the rhythms of competitive cricket before the official series gets underway.

What It Means for Both Sides

For India, the warm-up game presents a key opportunity for fringe players to stake their claim for a place in the Test XI. Selectors will be watching closely as squad members look to impress ahead of the series opener.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eager to defend home advantage when the Test series begins. The island nation has historically been a difficult destination for touring teams, with its turning tracks and demanding tropical conditions often proving decisive.

A Marquee Series for Sri Lankan Cricket

A Test series against India is always one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Sri Lankan cricket calendar. The two neighbouring nations share one of cricket's most storied rivalries, and matches between them consistently draw significant interest from fans across the region.

Cricket enthusiasts in Sri Lanka can expect a closely contested series, with both teams boasting strong squads capable of competing at the highest level of the game.

Further details regarding the exact dates and venue of the warm-up match, as well as the full Test series schedule, are expected to be confirmed by the respective cricket boards in due course.

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