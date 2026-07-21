India Set for Four-Day Warm-Up Match Before Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match in preparation for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, giving the touring side valuable time to acclimatise to local conditions before the high-stakes contest gets underway.

Building Match Fitness Ahead of the Series

The warm-up fixture will provide India's players with an important opportunity to fine-tune their skills and build match fitness ahead of what promises to be a challenging Test series on Sri Lankan soil. Such preparatory matches are considered essential for touring sides, particularly when adapting to the spin-friendly pitches and humid conditions that typically characterise cricket in Sri Lanka.

The four-day format of the warm-up match mirrors the intensity and demands of a full Test match, allowing batters and bowlers alike to find their rhythm and form before the series opener. Players on the fringes of the playing eleven will also look to stake their claim for selection through strong performances in the practice game.

What to Expect from the Series

The Test series between Sri Lanka and India is widely anticipated as a marquee event in the regional cricket calendar, with both nations boasting strong squads capable of competing at the highest level. Sri Lanka will be eager to use home advantage to mount a competitive challenge against one of the world's premier Test sides.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the series represents a significant occasion, with world-class players set to grace local venues in what is expected to be a fiercely contested battle across the longest format of the game.

India will play a four-day warm-up match before the Test series

The fixture is designed to help the touring squad adapt to Sri Lankan conditions

Fringe players will have a chance to press their case for Test selection

The series is a major fixture in the regional cricket calendar

Cricket enthusiasts across the island are encouraged to follow the warm-up proceedings closely, as early form and team combinations could offer valuable insight into how India plans to approach the Test series against the home side.

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