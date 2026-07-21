Department of Examinations Opens Applications for 2026 GCE Ordinary Level Examination

The Department of Examinations has officially opened applications for the 2026 GCE Ordinary Level Examination, inviting eligible students across Sri Lanka to register for the upcoming national assessment.

In a move aimed at easing the registration process for students, the Department has confirmed that the absence of a National Identity Card (NIC) will not serve as an obstacle to submitting an application. This assurance is expected to provide relief to many younger candidates who may not yet have obtained their NIC by the time of registration.

Inclusive Registration Process

The clarification from the Department of Examinations signals a more inclusive approach to the application process, ensuring that administrative documentation requirements do not prevent eligible students from sitting the nationally recognised qualification. Authorities have encouraged all prospective candidates to proceed with their applications without delay.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination remains one of the most significant academic milestones for school students in Sri Lanka, serving as a gateway to advanced level studies and shaping future educational and career pathways.

Students and parents are advised to follow official announcements from the Department of Examinations regarding deadlines, required documentation, and submission procedures to ensure a smooth application process.

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