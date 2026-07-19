Sri Lanka to Host Free Public Screening of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at Galle Face Green

Football fans across Sri Lanka are in for a treat as a free public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final has been announced at the iconic Galle Face Green in Colombo, giving thousands of supporters the chance to experience the world's biggest sporting event together.

A Celebration for Football Lovers

The open-air event will bring together fans from all walks of life to watch the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Final on a large screen at one of Colombo's most beloved public spaces. The screening is free of charge, making it accessible to football enthusiasts regardless of their background.

Galle Face Green, the sprawling oceanfront promenade that has long served as a gathering place for Colombo residents, is set to transform into a massive open-air football arena for the occasion, promising an electrifying atmosphere as the world's top two nations battle it out for the ultimate prize in football.

A Shared Experience for the Nation

Events of this nature have historically drawn large crowds to Galle Face Green, and organisers are anticipating a strong turnout from Sri Lanka's passionate football community. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot ahead of the match.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be staged across three nations. The expanded 48-team format has generated unprecedented global excitement, and Sri Lanka's football community is eager to be part of the celebrations.

This free screening represents a rare opportunity for local fans to unite and share in a truly global moment, creating memories that are sure to last long after the final whistle blows.