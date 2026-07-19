India and Sri Lanka Tighten Double Tax Treaty to Close Avoidance Loopholes

India has moved to strengthen its Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with Sri Lanka, introducing amendments aimed at closing longstanding loopholes that have allowed individuals and entities to exploit the treaty to avoid paying taxes in either country.

What Is the DTAA?

The Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement is a bilateral treaty between India and Sri Lanka designed to ensure that income earned across both nations is not taxed twice. While the agreement has long served as a cornerstone of economic cooperation between the two neighbours, critics have pointed out that certain provisions within it were vulnerable to abuse by those seeking to minimise their tax obligations.

Plugging the Gaps

The latest revisions to the treaty introduce stronger anti-avoidance measures, bringing the agreement more in line with international tax standards championed by bodies such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The changes are intended to prevent so-called "treaty shopping," a practice where parties artificially structure their affairs to take advantage of favourable tax provisions without genuine economic activity in either country.

The updated framework is expected to enhance transparency and improve the flow of tax-related information between the two governments, making it considerably harder for businesses or individuals to exploit gaps in the existing arrangement.

Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its path to economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years, the strengthened agreement carries particular significance. Enhanced tax cooperation with India — the island nation's closest and largest neighbour — could help Sri Lanka recover revenue that may previously have slipped through regulatory cracks.

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most important economic partners, with substantial bilateral trade, investment flows, and a large Indian tourist presence contributing meaningfully to the Sri Lankan economy. A more robust tax treaty is seen as a positive step in deepening that relationship on firmer and fairer foundations.

Broader Regional Context

The move also reflects a wider global push toward greater tax accountability, as governments across the world seek to recover lost revenues in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic pressures. Both India and Sri Lanka have signalled their commitment to aligning with international best practices in fiscal governance.

Tax and legal experts are expected to closely examine the specific amendments in the coming weeks to assess their practical implications for businesses operating across both countries.