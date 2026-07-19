Former India Under-19 Cricket Star Manjot Kalra Arrested in Sri Lanka Over Bribery Allegations

Manjot Kalra, the former Indian Under-19 cricket star who shot to fame with a match-winning century in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup final, has been arrested in Sri Lanka in connection with a bribery case, authorities have confirmed.

The Arrest

Kalra was taken into custody by Sri Lankan authorities as part of an investigation into alleged bribery. The arrest marks a dramatic fall from grace for the young cricketer, who was once considered one of India's most promising batting talents after his stunning performance on the global stage.

A Career Defined by Promise — and Controversy

Kalra burst onto the international scene in January 2018 when he scored an unbeaten 101 in the Under-19 World Cup final against Australia in Mount Maunganui, helping India lift the trophy. The innings earned him widespread acclaim and raised enormous expectations for his future career.

However, his rise was short-lived. He was subsequently banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over a suspected age-fraud issue, which effectively derailed his progression into senior-level cricket. The ban cast a long shadow over what had seemed a glittering future.

Details of the Sri Lanka Case

Sri Lankan authorities have indicated that Kalra is implicated in a bribery-related matter, though full details of the charges and the circumstances surrounding his presence in the country have not yet been officially disclosed at length. Investigations are said to be ongoing.

Reactions

The arrest has sent shockwaves through cricketing circles, with many expressing surprise and disappointment that a player once celebrated as a future star of Indian cricket now finds himself at the centre of a criminal investigation abroad.

Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement, and it remains to be seen what formal charges will be filed and how the legal proceedings will unfold in the coming days.

The development will be closely watched by cricket administrators in both Sri Lanka and India, as well as by the International Cricket Council, given the involvement of a player with a notable international profile at youth level.

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