Sri Lankan Army Accused of Deleting Crash Evidence and Threatening Journalist After Road Accident

A serious allegation has emerged against the Sri Lankan Army following a road accident involving a journalist, with claims that soldiers deleted video footage of the incident and subsequently issued threats against the reporter.

Incident Sparks Press Freedom Concerns

The incident has drawn widespread concern from media freedom advocates and journalist communities across the island, raising fresh questions about the safety of reporters working in Sri Lanka and the conduct of military personnel in civilian situations.

According to reports, the accident involved a vehicle linked to the Army, and the journalist on the scene had captured footage of the crash. However, it is alleged that Army personnel intervened and forcibly deleted the recorded video evidence from the journalist's device before the footage could be preserved or published.

Threats Allegedly Issued Following the Crash

The situation is said to have escalated further when the journalist received threats following the incident, allegedly connected to their attempt to document and report on the accident. The nature and specific details of those threats have not yet been fully disclosed publicly.

Calls for Accountability

Media rights groups are calling on the relevant authorities to launch a transparent investigation into the alleged conduct of the Army personnel involved. Advocates argue that any attempt by security forces to suppress journalistic documentation of a public incident represents a direct violation of press freedom and democratic principles.

Journalist reportedly captured footage of a road accident involving an Army vehicle

Army personnel allegedly deleted the recorded footage from the journalist's device

Threats were allegedly made against the journalist following the incident

Media freedom groups are calling for a thorough and impartial investigation

Sri Lanka has faced ongoing scrutiny from international press freedom organisations over the treatment of journalists, particularly those covering incidents involving state institutions. This latest allegation is expected to intensify that scrutiny.

Suppressing evidence and intimidating journalists not only undermines the freedom of the press but also erodes public trust in institutions entrusted with protecting citizens.

It remains to be seen whether the Ministry of Defence or the Sri Lanka Army will issue an official statement in response to the allegations. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments as the story unfolds.