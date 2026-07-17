World Bank Warns Sri Lanka: Export Growth and Productivity Key to Long-Term Economic Recovery

World Bank Issues Call to Action for Sri Lanka's Economic Future

Sri Lanka must place a stronger emphasis on boosting exports and improving productivity if it hopes to sustain the economic recovery it has fought hard to achieve, a senior World Bank official has warned. The remarks came during a high-profile address at the Exporters' Association of Sri Lanka Annual General Meeting, where the stakes for the island nation's financial future were laid bare.

A Message from the World Bank

Gevorg Sargsyan, representing the World Bank, delivered the pointed assessment to an audience of Sri Lanka's leading export sector figures. His message was clear: while the country has made commendable progress in stabilising its battered economy, that progress remains fragile without a decisive push toward stronger export performance and greater economic productivity.

Sargsyan underscored that short-term recovery gains could quickly unravel if Sri Lanka fails to build the structural foundations necessary for sustained, long-term growth. He urged policymakers and business leaders alike to treat export development not as a secondary priority but as a central pillar of the nation's economic strategy going forward.

Why Exports and Productivity Matter

For a country that endured one of its worst economic crises in modern history, the path to genuine recovery is steep. Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves were critically depleted during the crisis, and rebuilding them sustainably requires a robust export sector capable of consistently generating foreign currency earnings.

Productivity, too, remains a critical concern. Without meaningful improvements in how efficiently Sri Lankan industries operate, the country risks being outcompeted in global markets where it desperately needs to expand its footprint.

A Moment of Reckoning for Business Leaders

The Annual General Meeting of the Exporters' Association of Sri Lanka provided a timely platform for this message, bringing together industry stakeholders who are at the frontline of the nation's economic engagement with the world. The World Bank's intervention signals that international financial institutions are watching Sri Lanka's recovery trajectory closely and expect tangible structural reforms to accompany fiscal stabilisation measures.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its IMF-backed recovery programme, the World Bank's emphasis on exports and productivity serves as a reminder that economic revival must go deeper than headline numbers — it must be felt across industries, businesses, and ultimately, in the lives of ordinary Sri Lankans.

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