Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Mexico, Triggering Pacific Tsunami Warning

A major earthquake measuring 7.3 in magnitude has struck off the southern coast of Mexico, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

Tsunami Warning Issued Across Pacific Region

The US Tsunami Warning System moved swiftly to alert coastal communities following the powerful undersea tremor, warning that hazardous tsunami waves could affect areas across the Pacific. Officials indicated that wave heights of between 0.3 and 1 metre — roughly one to three feet above normal tide levels — were considered possible in the aftermath of the quake.

What the Warning Means for Coastal Areas

While the projected wave heights may appear modest, tsunami warnings of this nature are taken with the utmost seriousness by disaster management authorities, as even relatively low surges can pose significant dangers to people near shorelines, harbours, and low-lying coastal zones.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.3

The epicentre was located off the coast of southern Mexico

The US Tsunami Warning System issued formal alerts for parts of the Pacific

Projected wave heights ranged from 0.3 to 1 metre above tide level

Situation Being Closely Monitored

Seismologists and emergency management agencies across the Pacific region were actively monitoring developments following the quake, with updates expected as the situation evolved. Authorities urged residents in potentially affected coastal areas to remain alert and heed any official evacuation or safety instructions issued by local emergency services.

Further details on the full extent of the impact, including any reported damage or casualties, were yet to emerge as monitoring efforts continued in the hours following the event.

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