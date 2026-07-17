Over 410,000 Girls in Sri Lanka Suffering From Malnutrition Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

More than 410,000 girls across Sri Lanka are currently facing malnutrition, a stark consequence of the island nation's prolonged economic crisis and deepening levels of poverty, according to recent findings.

A Crisis Within a Crisis

Sri Lanka has been grappling with one of its worst economic downturns in modern history, and the effects are being felt most acutely among its most vulnerable populations. Young girls, in particular, have emerged as a deeply affected group, with nutritional deficiencies posing serious risks to their long-term health, development, and wellbeing.

The figure of over 410,000 malnourished girls paints a sobering picture of how economic hardship translates into real and lasting humanitarian consequences at the household level. Families struggling to afford adequate food are increasingly unable to meet the basic dietary needs of their children.

Poverty Driving Nutritional Deficiency

Experts and humanitarian observers have long warned that economic instability directly undermines food security. As household incomes have declined and food prices have surged in Sri Lanka over recent years, many families have been forced to reduce both the quantity and quality of meals, leaving children — and girls disproportionately — at risk of stunting, wasting, and anaemia.

The situation is particularly concerning in rural and estate sector communities, where access to nutritious food and healthcare services remains limited even under normal economic conditions.

Call for Urgent Action

Child welfare advocates are urging the government and international organisations to prioritise targeted nutritional interventions for girls and young women across the country. Among the measures being called for are:

Expanded school meal programmes covering nutritionally vulnerable regions

Increased funding for maternal and child health services

Strengthened social protection schemes targeting low-income families

Greater coordination between government ministries, NGOs, and UN agencies operating in Sri Lanka

Malnutrition among girls is not simply a health issue — it is a development crisis that will have generational consequences if left unaddressed.

Sri Lanka's recovery from its economic crisis remains fragile, and advocates warn that without decisive intervention, the nutritional gap affecting hundreds of thousands of young girls will continue to widen, compounding inequality and undermining the country's broader development goals.

The government has been called upon to treat child malnutrition as a national emergency deserving immediate and sustained attention, particularly as the country works to rebuild stability following years of economic turbulence.