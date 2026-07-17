Negombo Prison CCTV Hard Drives Handed Over to Moratuwa University for Forensic Examination

Two digital video recorder (DVR) hard drives holding closed-circuit television footage recorded inside Negombo Prison have been dispatched to the University of Moratuwa for specialist forensic analysis, authorities have confirmed.

Key Evidence Under Expert Scrutiny

The hard drives, which store CCTV recordings from within the prison premises, have been placed in the hands of technical experts at the University of Moratuwa, one of Sri Lanka's leading institutions for engineering and technology. Forensic examination of digital storage media at an accredited academic institution is considered a reliable method of recovering and authenticating video evidence in criminal investigations.

Why Forensic Analysis Matters

Digital forensic examination of CCTV footage can be critical in establishing a precise timeline of events, identifying individuals present at a scene, and detecting whether recordings have been tampered with or deleted. Sending the DVR units to an independent technical body such as the University of Moratuwa adds a layer of credibility and impartiality to the investigative process.

Two DVR hard drives from Negombo Prison have been submitted for analysis

The University of Moratuwa will conduct the forensic examination

The footage is expected to play a significant role in ongoing investigations related to the prison

Negombo Prison Under the Spotlight

Negombo Prison has faced heightened public and official scrutiny in recent times, with questions raised over incidents occurring within its walls. The retrieval and forensic review of CCTV footage signals that investigators are treating the matter with considerable seriousness, seeking concrete digital evidence to advance their inquiries.

Further details regarding the specific incidents under investigation and the expected timeline for the forensic report are yet to be officially disclosed. Authorities are expected to provide an update once the examination at the University of Moratuwa is concluded.

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