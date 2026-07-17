India's U-19 World Cup Hero Manjot Kalra Arrested in Sri Lanka

Manjot Kalra, the celebrated Indian cricketer who played a decisive role in India's triumph at the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, has been arrested in Sri Lanka, authorities have confirmed.

A Star Turned Controversial Figure

Kalra shot to fame as a teenager when he scored an unbeaten century in the final of the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup, helping India defeat Australia to clinch the title. The left-handed batsman was widely regarded as one of Indian cricket's most promising young talents at the time.

However, his career was subsequently derailed after he was found guilty of misrepresenting his age — a serious breach of cricketing regulations — which led to a ban from competitive cricket and effectively ended his prospects at the highest level of the game.

Arrest in Sri Lanka

The former cricketer has now found himself at the centre of a legal matter in Sri Lanka, where he has been taken into custody by local authorities. The precise circumstances and charges relating to his arrest have not yet been fully disclosed publicly.

The incident has drawn significant attention across South Asia, given Kalra's once high-profile status in the cricketing world and the dramatic trajectory of his career since his moment of glory on the world stage.

Reaction and Background

Kalra's rise and fall remains one of the more cautionary tales in South Asian cricket — a young player who announced himself brilliantly on the international stage only to be undone by off-field controversies. His presence in Sri Lanka and the circumstances of his arrest are expected to attract further scrutiny in the days ahead.

Sri Lankan authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the charges he faces or the timeline of legal proceedings. Further developments in this case are anticipated as investigations continue.