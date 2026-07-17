Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Deputy Minister Eranga Gunasekara and MP Jagath Manuwarna

The Colombo Additional Magistrate's Court has issued arrest warrants for Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara and Parliamentarian Jagath Manuwarna, following their failure to appear before the court.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Kingsley Hettiarachchi issued the order on Thursday (17), directing that both individuals be arrested and produced before the court. The warrants were issued after neither the Deputy Minister nor the MP appeared as required during the scheduled court proceedings.

Senior Political Figures in the Dock

The issuance of arrest warrants against a sitting Deputy Minister and a Member of Parliament marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's legal landscape, underlining that no individual is above the law regardless of their position in government or the legislature.

Deputy Minister Eranga Gunasekara currently holds the portfolio of Urban Development, while Jagath Manuwarna serves as an elected Member of Parliament. The court's decision to issue warrants signals the judiciary's firm stance on ensuring that all individuals, including senior public officials, comply with legal proceedings.

Court's Authority Upheld

The Colombo Additional Magistrate's Court made clear through this ruling that non-appearance before a court of law carries serious legal consequences, irrespective of one's public office or political standing.

Further details regarding the nature of the case are expected to emerge as the matter progresses through the courts. Sri Lankan authorities have been instructed to execute the warrants and ensure both individuals are presented before the magistrate.

This development is likely to draw significant public and political attention, as it involves active members of the current administration and parliament.