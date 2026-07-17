Court Denies Bail to Rakitha Rajapakshe and Charith Abeysinghe in Rs. 120 Million Bribery Case

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has refused bail to two prominent individuals implicated in a major bribery case involving Rs. 120 million, sending shockwaves through Sri Lanka's political and legal circles.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order today, remanding Rakitha Rajapakshe — son of former minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe — along with former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) figure Charith Abeysinghe, keeping both individuals in custody as the case proceeds.

High-Profile Accused Denied Release

The decision by the Colombo Chief Magistrate signals the seriousness with which the court is treating the allegations. Both accused were brought before the court in connection with the substantial bribery charges, and the magistrate determined that grounds for bail had not been sufficiently established at this stage of proceedings.

Rakitha Rajapakshe, whose father Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is a well-known figure in Sri Lankan political circles having served as a cabinet minister, now finds himself at the centre of a high-stakes legal battle that has drawn considerable public attention.

Case Draws Public Scrutiny

The Rs. 120 million bribery case has attracted widespread interest among Sri Lankans, particularly given the political connections of those involved. Cases of this magnitude are closely watched by anti-corruption advocates who have long called for greater accountability among those linked to positions of power and influence.

Both Rakitha Rajapakshe and Charith Abeysinghe will remain remanded until the court takes up the matter further. The case is expected to continue drawing significant attention as proceedings unfold in the weeks ahead.

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