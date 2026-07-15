Wimal Weerawansa's Brother Taken Into Custody Over Alleged Misuse of State Vehicles

Sarath Weerawansa, the brother of former minister and National Freedom Front leader Wimal Weerawansa, has been arrested by Police in connection with the alleged misuse of state vehicles, authorities confirmed.

Police announced the arrest, stating that Sarath Weerawansa was taken into custody as part of an investigation into the improper use of government-owned vehicles.

The development marks the latest in a series of legal scrutinies faced by individuals connected to former members of Sri Lanka's political establishment, as authorities continue efforts to investigate the alleged abuse of state resources.

Wimal Weerawansa, a prominent and outspoken political figure, previously served as a cabinet minister and has been a vocal critic of successive governments. His brother's arrest is expected to draw significant political attention given the former minister's high public profile.

Further details regarding the specific circumstances of the alleged misuse of state vehicles, as well as the timeline of events leading to the arrest, are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

Police have indicated that the case is currently under active investigation, and additional information will be released to the public in due course.

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