Ranil Wickremesinghe Sounds Alarm Over Plan to Extend Judicial Retirement Age

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has spoken out against a government proposal to extend the mandatory retirement age of judges, cautioning that such a move could pose a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary in Sri Lanka.

A Warning From the Former President

Wickremesinghe raised his concerns publicly, arguing that altering the retirement age of sitting judges carries significant implications for the separation of powers — a cornerstone of democratic governance. He suggested that the proposal, if enacted, could be used as a mechanism to exert political influence over the courts.

The former president's remarks have drawn fresh attention to an ongoing debate about judicial reform in the country, with critics and legal experts closely watching how the government intends to proceed with the contentious proposal.

Fears Over Judicial Independence

At the heart of Wickremesinghe's objection is the concern that extending judicial tenure through legislative or executive action could compromise the impartiality that courts are expected to uphold. Independent judiciaries are widely regarded as essential to ensuring that citizens receive fair and unbiased legal outcomes, free from political interference.

Wickremesinghe warned that the proposal could undermine the independence of the judiciary.

He raised concerns about the potential for political influence over judicial appointments and tenures.

The remarks have reignited debate around judicial reform in Sri Lanka.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's judiciary has historically been a focal point of political tension, with successive governments facing scrutiny over attempts to influence its composition and functioning. Any proposed changes to the terms and conditions governing judges are therefore viewed with considerable sensitivity by legal professionals, civil society, and opposition political figures alike.

Wickremesinghe's intervention signals that even within establishment political circles, the proposal is not without its critics — and that the government may face substantial pushback as it moves forward.

It remains to be seen whether the government will press ahead with the proposal, revise its scope, or shelve it altogether in the face of mounting opposition. Legal observers say that transparency and broad consultation will be critical if any meaningful judicial reform is to be pursued without eroding public trust in the courts.