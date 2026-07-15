Sri Lanka Loses Over Rs. 25 Billion in Tax Revenue Following Reduction in Cigarette Taxes Since 2025

Sri Lanka has suffered a tax revenue shortfall exceeding Rs. 25 billion since 2025, following a reduction in excise duties levied on cigarettes, according to information cited by the Sri Lanka Mirror.

A Costly Policy Decision

The reduction in cigarette taxes, which was introduced at the start of 2025, has had a significant and measurable impact on state coffers. The government, which relies heavily on excise duties from tobacco products as a reliable source of revenue, is now facing scrutiny over the financial consequences of the policy adjustment.

Critics argue that the decision to lower tobacco taxation runs counter to both fiscal responsibility and public health objectives, as higher cigarette taxes have traditionally served a dual purpose — generating government income while discouraging smoking among the population.

Fiscal Pressure at a Critical Time

The revenue loss comes at a particularly sensitive period for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Sri Lanka remains engaged with the International Monetary Fund under a bailout programme that demands strict adherence to revenue targets and fiscal consolidation measures.

A shortfall of this magnitude in a single revenue stream raises concerns about the country's ability to meet its broader fiscal commitments and sustain the reform momentum required under its debt restructuring obligations.

Public Health and Economic Trade-offs

Health advocacy groups have long pushed for higher cigarette taxes in Sri Lanka, pointing to the well-documented link between tobacco price increases and reduced consumption, particularly among younger and lower-income demographics. The reversal of that trend through lower duties is therefore being questioned not only on economic grounds but also on public health policy grounds.

Sri Lanka has lost over Rs. 25 billion in cigarette tax revenue since 2025

The shortfall follows a reduction in excise duties on tobacco products

The loss poses challenges to fiscal targets under the IMF recovery programme

Public health advocates have raised concern over the policy's broader implications

Calls for Review

Given the scale of the revenue loss, there are growing calls from economists and policy observers for the government to revisit its tobacco taxation framework. Restoring or increasing excise duties on cigarettes, they argue, would not only help recover lost revenue but also align Sri Lanka's tax policy with internationally recommended best practices on tobacco control.

The government has yet to make a formal public statement detailing its rationale for the tax reduction or outlining any plans to address the resulting revenue gap.