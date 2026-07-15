Opposition Demands Open Inquiry Into Negombo Prison Riot

The Democratic United Opposition has issued a firm demand for full transparency and accountability in the investigation into the violent riot that erupted at the Negombo Prison on the nights of July 5 and 6.

Opposition Raises Alarm Over Probe Integrity

Opposition politicians are pressing authorities to ensure that the inquiry into the Negombo Prison disturbance is conducted openly and without interference, warning that any attempt to conceal facts surrounding the incident would be unacceptable to the Sri Lankan public.

The Democratic United Opposition has urged the relevant government institutions to make findings available to the public and to hold responsible parties accountable, regardless of their position within the prison administration or security services.

Concerns Over Prison Conditions

The riot, which broke out over the night of July 5 and continued into July 6, has reignited longstanding concerns over conditions inside Sri Lanka's overcrowded prison system. Opposition representatives have pointed to systemic issues — including overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and poor inmate welfare — as underlying factors that contribute to such outbreaks of unrest.

Full disclosure of the findings of any internal or independent investigation

Accountability for officials found negligent in their duties

Urgent review of prison conditions to prevent future incidents

Independent oversight of the inquiry process

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal response to the opposition's demands. Prison authorities have also remained tight-lipped regarding the specific causes of the riot and the full extent of any damage or injuries sustained during the disturbance.

The people of this country deserve to know exactly what happened inside Negombo Prison and who is responsible. A closed-door investigation will not suffice.

The opposition has indicated it will continue to apply pressure on the government until a credible and transparent mechanism is established to investigate the incident and address the deeper structural problems within Sri Lanka's prison system.

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